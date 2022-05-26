CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZW) Short Interest Up 305.6% in May

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 305.6% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LOTZW opened at $0.11 on Thursday. CarLotz has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $2.18.

