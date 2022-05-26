Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) Short Interest Up 210.0% in May

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 210.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ CPAR opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth $72,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter worth $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter worth $100,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the first quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the first quarter worth $395,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

