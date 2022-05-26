CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) to report $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CB Financial Services.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBFV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBFV stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,118. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $113.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Karl G. Baily purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

