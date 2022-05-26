CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Karl G. Baily purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $4,310,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CB Financial Services by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 120,630 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in CB Financial Services by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in CB Financial Services by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

