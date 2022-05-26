CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Short Interest Up 234.0% in May

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 234.0% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the first quarter worth $48,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the first quarter worth $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the third quarter worth $134,000. Athanor Capital LP raised its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 42.6% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

PRPC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,465. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

