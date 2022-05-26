Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CDR. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE CDR traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 100,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,325. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $363.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,187 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.