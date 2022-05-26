Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wind Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth $107,368,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,352,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 129,244 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,296,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,379 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 821,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

