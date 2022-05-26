Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLLNY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €64.00 ($68.09) to €63.00 ($67.02) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($69.15) to €66.00 ($70.21) in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS:CLLNY opened at $22.01 on Thursday. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

