Celularity (CELU) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) is one of 938 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Celularity to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Celularity alerts:

This table compares Celularity and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Celularity $21.33 million -$100.12 million -2.90 Celularity Competitors $1.86 billion $249.40 million -1.48

Celularity’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Celularity. Celularity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Celularity and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celularity 0 2 1 0 2.33 Celularity Competitors 6461 21157 43403 871 2.54

Celularity currently has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.60%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 129.77%. Given Celularity’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Celularity has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Celularity has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celularity’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Celularity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celularity -330.93% -136.80% -22.86% Celularity Competitors -3,160.81% -1,570.80% -9.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of Celularity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Celularity competitors beat Celularity on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Celularity (Get Rating)

Celularity Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy. It also sells and licenses products that are used in surgical and wound care markets, such as Biovance and Interfyl; collects stem cells from umbilical cords and placentas; and provides cells storage under the LifebankUSA brand. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.