Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 123.67 ($1.56).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.76) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.43) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.26) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.36) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of Centamin stock opened at GBX 84.56 ($1.06) on Thursday. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 78.78 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 121.02 ($1.52). The company has a market cap of £977.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 90.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 92.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Centamin’s payout ratio is presently 1.00%.

In related news, insider Martin Horgan acquired 65,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £54,604.04 ($68,710.26). Also, insider Mark Bankes acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($31,710.08).

Centamin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.