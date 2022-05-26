Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,900 shares, an increase of 282.4% from the April 30th total of 117,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CELTF. Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.41) to GBX 108 ($1.36) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.76.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

