Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 222.9% from the April 30th total of 349,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 2,765.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,405,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 21,767.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after buying an additional 2,890,071 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after buying an additional 1,571,260 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Centerra Gold by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,386,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,793,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.56.

CGAU stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,372. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. The company had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.19%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

