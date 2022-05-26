Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 432.9% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJPRY opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.48 and a beta of 0.25. Central Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

