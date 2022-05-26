Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Patrick A. Luis bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $27,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,936 shares of company stock worth $115,391. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 99,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

