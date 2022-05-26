CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.52.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CEU shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lowered CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 77,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total transaction of C$188,517.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,176,091 shares in the company, valued at C$5,300,957.68. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 11,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$26,995.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,395,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,302,887.58. Insiders sold 130,258 shares of company stock valued at $313,682 in the last 90 days.

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$2.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$665.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$1.36 and a 52-week high of C$3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.31.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$367.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$317.05 million. Analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.3529046 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

