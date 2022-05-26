Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Change Healthcare stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,512. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -95.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHNG. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

