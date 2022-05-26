ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $13.26 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $404.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 568.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 106,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 242.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 39.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

