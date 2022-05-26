Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ) Short Interest Down 70.6% in May

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the April 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTQ. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the third quarter worth $101,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,388,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,946,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $497,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 alerts:

Shares of CNTQ stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.