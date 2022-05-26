Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $391.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) to post $391.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $393.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $386.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $322.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Chart Industries by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Chart Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,763,000 after acquiring an additional 269,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,220,000 after acquiring an additional 257,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,670,000.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $174.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 121.51 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.36. Chart Industries has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

