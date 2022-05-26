Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY) Short Interest Update

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,946,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,925,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,234,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,481,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLAY stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the advanced manufacturing and advanced materials technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

