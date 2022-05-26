Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

CMPI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 122,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,040. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $230.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -4.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 62,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $645,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,125,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,444,143.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 399,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $4,167,197.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,109,359.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,013,201 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,177. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPI. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $4,253,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

