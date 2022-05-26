China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Short Interest Update

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFEIY opened at $9.45 on Thursday. China Feihe has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $27.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09.

China Feihe Company Profile

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

