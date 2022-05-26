China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Short Interest Update

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CFEIY opened at $9.45 on Thursday. China Feihe has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $27.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09.
China Feihe Company Profile (Get Rating)
