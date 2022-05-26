China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZNH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, China Southern Airlines has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:ZNH traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $26.67. 13,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,464. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. China Southern Airlines has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.28.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. On average, research analysts expect that China Southern Airlines will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 50.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

