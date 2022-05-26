Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Update

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 364.3% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHYHY. Barclays cut their price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 530.00 to 550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

