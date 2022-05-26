Chris H. Takimoto Sells 938 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 938 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $16,039.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
IGMS traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,005. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $694.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -0.13. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $99.44.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,460,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 415,028 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after buying an additional 350,618 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 118,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 742.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 132,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 116,413 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
