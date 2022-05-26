CIBC Upgrades Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) to “Outperform”

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
RHUHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
OTCMKTS RHUHF opened at $26.89 on Thursday. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20.
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Richelieu Hardware (RHUHF)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.