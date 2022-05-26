CIBC Upgrades Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) to “Outperform”

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RHUHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS RHUHF opened at $26.89 on Thursday. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

