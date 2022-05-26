Ciena (CIEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ciena to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.11. Ciena has a 1-year low of $48.16 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $177,772.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,280,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,828 shares of company stock worth $1,732,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.