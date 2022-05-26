Cigna (NYSE:CI) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.20.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock opened at $265.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. Cigna has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $271.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.07.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,998 shares of company stock valued at $37,628,011 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 60,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Cigna by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,888 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.