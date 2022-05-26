Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Sells $160,358.00 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Prat Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28.

CSCO stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. 25,495,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,127,068. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.09.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

