Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Citi Trends in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 48.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $268.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.01. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $97.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,638,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,549,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,686,000 after purchasing an additional 161,998 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Citi Trends by 1,133,757.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 158,726 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Citi Trends by 6,339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 159,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 157,031 shares during the period.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.