Citi Trends, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citi Trends in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 48.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTRN. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Citi Trends to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.01. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $97.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 863.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth about $787,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 848.1% during the 1st quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 132,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 118,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 430.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,999.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

