Citigroup Downgrades JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) to Neutral

JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of JCRRF opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Get JCR Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic product, which includes GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.