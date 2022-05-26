Citigroup Downgrades JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) to Neutral

JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of JCRRF opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $18.50.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JCR Pharmaceuticals (JCRRF)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.