Citigroup Raises Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $90.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.70.

BMY opened at $77.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average is $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

