Citigroup Trims Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Target Price to $95.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $125.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

WOLF stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.66. 29,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,299. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.43. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

