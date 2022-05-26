Citigroup Upgrades PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) to “Buy”

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MPGPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PageGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PageGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.69.

OTCMKTS:MPGPF opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. PageGroup has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

