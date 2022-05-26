Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.53. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

