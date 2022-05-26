City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for City’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. City reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $404,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,048.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,660 shares of company stock valued at $692,446 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in City during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in City by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,659,000 after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in City by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in City by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in City by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHCO stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $80.59. 56,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,393. City has a one year low of $71.61 and a one year high of $86.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

