Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Maxim Group

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Maxim Group to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 284.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Clarus Therapeutics to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

NASDAQ CRXT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.39. 185,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,450,540. Clarus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $31.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00.

Clarus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarus Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRXT. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $240,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

