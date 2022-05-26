Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Maxim Group

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXTGet Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Maxim Group to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 284.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Clarus Therapeutics to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

NASDAQ CRXT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.39. 185,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,450,540. Clarus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $31.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarus Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRXT. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $240,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

Featured Stories

Stock Target Advisor logo

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.