ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect ClearSign Technologies to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 98,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

