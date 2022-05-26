ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect ClearSign Technologies to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.09.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
