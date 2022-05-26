CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Down 72.6% in May

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the April 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLHI opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. CLST has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.48.

About CLST

CLST Holdings, Inc has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc is in liquidation.

