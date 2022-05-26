CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) to announce $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.96. CME Group posted earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $9.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.14.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,750 shares of company stock worth $2,269,925. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after buying an additional 490,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,766,492,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,238,000 after purchasing an additional 377,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of CME Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME opened at $195.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.01. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

