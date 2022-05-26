CME Group Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CME Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.14.

Shares of CME stock opened at $195.43 on Thursday. CME Group has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.35 and a 200-day moving average of $228.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,750 shares of company stock worth $2,269,925 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

