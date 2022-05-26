Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

KOF stock opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 95.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

