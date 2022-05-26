Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) SVP Matthew A. Clemens Sells 1,196 Shares

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $27,113.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,166. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $223.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.52. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 48,970 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

