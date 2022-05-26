Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Up 198.8% in May

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 198.8% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coffee by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coffee by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in Coffee by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coffee alerts:

Shares of Coffee stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.85. 9,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,439. The company has a market cap of $16.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28.

Coffee ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.