Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGNX. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.82.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. Cognex has a 12-month low of $44.60 and a 12-month high of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.69.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Cognex’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 42.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 25.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at $1,848,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 47.4% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

