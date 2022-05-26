Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.82.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.69. Cognex has a twelve month low of $44.60 and a twelve month high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.77%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $124,388,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $115,893,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,160,000 after buying an additional 1,422,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $97,000,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cognex by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,252,000 after purchasing an additional 619,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

