Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) PT Lowered to $50.00 at UBS Group

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $45.81 on Thursday. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

