Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the April 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDP. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,184,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $27.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

