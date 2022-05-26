Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Short Interest Update

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the April 30th total of 174,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cohn Robbins by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Cohn Robbins by 33.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohn Robbins by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cohn Robbins by 5.4% in the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 102,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohn Robbins stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. Cohn Robbins has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

